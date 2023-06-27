CRESWELL, N.C. – An intersection near the Washington-Tyrrell county line southeast of Creswell will close Monday for a bridge replacement project.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road (S.R. 1118) and South Fork Loop Road (S.R. 1121) at 7 a.m. July 3.

During the closure, contract crews will replace the South Fork Creek Road bridge over the Bonarva Canal. The bridge and intersection are expected to reopen at the end of September, depending on weather conditions.

A marked detour will direct motorists around the construction area.

Drivers should plan ahead for this closure, remain alert and follow all posted traffic and detour signs.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.