Intersection of Reade Circle and Evans Street scheduled to reopen by end of day Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A major intersection in the Uptown district is scheduled to reopen to traffic later this week, roughly a month earlier than scheduled.

The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

It has been closed since February to allow for construction as part of the Town Creek Culvert project.

This is part of a larger reopening of Reade Circle between Dickinson Avenue and Cotanche Street.

This work had been scheduled to last through August, but was completed 30 days ahead of schedule.

Further construction on the Town Creek Culvert project will close a portion of West Ninth Street in the coming days.

A portion of West Eighth Street and Ficklen Street also remain closed as work there continues.

The intersection of Reade Circle and Evans Street was the final major closure scheduled as part of the Town Creek Culvert project.

Over the next several months, the project will be completed by wrapping up work on West Eighth Street, Ficklen Street, and West Ninth Street, as well as the Town Common parking lot.