Intersections in Greene, Lenoir counties to be converted to all-way stops

RALEIGH, N.C. – Two intersections in Eastern North Carolina will be converted into all-way stops next week to improve safety.

Starting Monday, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will convert the intersection of N.C. 91 and Meadow Road (State Road 1312) in Greene County into an all-way stop. Currently, N.C. 91 drivers do not stop.

On Wednesday, NCDOT crews will convert Hugo Road (State Road 1004) at Grifton-Hugo Road (State Road 1091) in Lenoir County into an all-way stop. Currently, Hugo Road drivers do not stop.

If the weather cooperates, crews expect to complete the Greene County project on Monday and the Lenoir County project on Wednesday.

An all-way stop is an efficient and cost-effective way to improve safety at intersections and reduce the risk of serious crashes. Converting intersections into all-way stops has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77 percent. Visit NCDOT’s safety and mobility webpage for more information about the benefits of all-way stops.

Drivers should be careful when approaching these intersections, keep an eye out for transportation workers on the road and prepare for the new traffic designs. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.