Interstate 95 closed in both directions near Wilson due to flooding

Local

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 is closed in both directions near Wilson because of flooding, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.

NCDOT issued an alert just before 7:15 p.m. that I-95 is flooded near exit 119 for I-795/US-264. It said the road is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.

Northeastern Wilson County, southeastern Nash County, and west-central Edgecombe County are all under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV