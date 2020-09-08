Interstate standard improvements to close 2 U.S. 70 ramps

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A set of U.S. 70 ramps in Craven County are scheduled to be closed multiple days this week, weather permitting.

Between 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Friday, the entry and exit ramps between U.S. 70 East and N.C. 41/ Trenton Road will be closed.

During the closure, the contractor will pave the ramp, outside lane and shoulders of the ramps to interstate standards.

A detour will send drivers needing to access U.S. 70 East from N.C. 41/ Trenton to take U.S. 70 West about 8.5 miles to the crossover lane near Dover, then turn around and head back on U.S. 70 East to their destination.

Drivers needing to get to N.C. 41/Trenton Road from the highway will continue east on U.S. 70 for about 6.5 miles to the Tuscarora Rhems Road exit, make a left at the exit and another left to return to U.S. 70 West.

Drivers should continue until the N.C. 41/ Trenton Road exit.



Due to construction, motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution while crews are working.



This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.