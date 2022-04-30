WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in Beaufort County, officials said Saturday night.

In a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, officials said emergency medical personnel were called to the Beaufort County Detention Center Friday night at around 7:42 p.m. Officials found the inmate unresponsive. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful.

The name of the inmate was not released.

Officials said, “In keeping with normal procedure, the Sheriff’s Office immediately notified the District Attorney’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation.”