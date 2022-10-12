JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation continued Wednesday morning into a house fire that killed three dogs Tuesday morning.

The Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the single-story, single-family home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at 2250 Old US Hwy. 64 at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes but not before the entire home was destroyed.

Officials said three dogs died in the fire. Nobody who lived in the home was injured. Crews cleared the scene around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and returned to monitor the situation for any possible rekindling.

Crews from Jamesville, Griffins Township, Williamston and Plymouth responded along with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.