Investigation into illegal sale of heroin leads to arrest in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges in Greenville following the illegal sale of heroin.

On Wednesday, October 14, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded an investigation into the illegal sale of heroin by executing a search warrant at 608 Griffin Street.

During the search of the residence detectives located an amount of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, Quincy Malik Morning, 25, of Greenville, was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Arrest warrants were later secured for Morning’s arrest.

He was arrested by officers with the Greenville Police Department on October 22.

Morning was charged with:

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Morning was also charged with violating his probation by N.C. Probation/Parole.

He is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.