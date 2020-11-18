Investigation into illegal sale of cocaine leads to arrest in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Tuesday, November 17, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit concluded an investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine.

Officials executed a search warrant at 3684 Highland Drive in Ayden.

During the search of the residence, detectives located an amount of cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, Pedro Turnage, 46, of 3684 Highland Drive, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Turnage is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.