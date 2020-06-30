Investigation of shooting/collision on Hwy. 11 in Kinston leads to arrest of prior shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The investigation of the shooting/collision on Highway 11 in Kinston led officials to arrest suspects from a prior shooting.

20-year-old Golontae Brock of Kinston, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

20-year-old Ke’monte Nobles of Kinston, was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon

A search warrant was later obtained for Brock’s residence on Dunn Road in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Kinston Police Department executed the search warrant and located three more weapons, an AK-47, a shotgun, and a stolen handgun from Greeneville, as well as a suspected Schedule I narcotic.

Charges are pending by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting incident from Monday afternoon on Hwy. 11 North is still under investigation.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and pulling video footage.

As of this time, no charges have been filed in relation to that incident.