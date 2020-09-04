Investigation underway after 2 found dead inside Grimesland residence

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a residence in Grimesland Friday morning.

At 8:30 a.m. the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance at the residence located at 1089 South Grimesland Bridge Road in Grimesland.

The caller was a third party who reported finding two adults, a male, and a female, both in their 40s, deceased in the residence.

Deputies and EMS responded but were unable to revive the individuals.

Detectives are investigating the case and awaiting the Medical Examiner’s findings regarding the cause of death.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, deputies said.