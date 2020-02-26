Investigation underway after fatal vehicle fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle that caught fire in Rocky Mount, police said.

On Monday, the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1500 block of South Church Street.

After the fire was extinguished, officials said they found a victim was inside the vehicle.

Through a joint investigation and an autopsy, the victim was identified as Mary Alston, 76, of Rocky Mount.

Officials said Alston died of a medical emergency.