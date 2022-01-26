Investigation underway after fire damages mobile home, several vehicles in Duplin County

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a fire burned a mobile home and several vehicles in a mobile home park just south of Beulaville on Wednesday.

Several fire departments, EMS and law enforcement agencies responded to an area of NC Hwy. 41 and NC Hwy. 111 about two miles south of Beulaville. Officials were able to put out the fires and were still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Brandon McMahon with the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office said there were no injuries and that the investigation would continue into the rest of Wednesday to determine the cause of the fire.