Investigation underway after fire reported at Comfort Suites in Jacksonville, 1 injured

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at Comfort Suites in Jacksonville that left one person injured.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department and units from Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a fire at Comfort Suites, 130 Workshop Lane.

Upon arrival, first responders found there was a small fire in one of the guest rooms.

Officials evacuated the affected floor of the hotel and once the room was secured and safe from any fire hazards, investigators determined that a 51-year old Maysville woman who was staying in the room was injured.

She was transported to US Naval Hospital Medical Center, Camp Lejeune, where she was treated and subsequently airlifted to the UNC-Chapel Hill Burn Center.

She was listed in critical but stable condition.

“Personnel monitored the building and allowed evacuated person reentry once it was deemed safe,” said Edward “Tee” Tallman, Jacksonville Fire Chief. “No other rooms were affected by the small fire and the business remained open.”

“This incident is still an open and active investigation by both fire and police officials and there is no additional information to release at this time” said Captain Mike Capps, supervisor of JPD’s Investigative Services Division.