ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Elizabeth City.

On Tuesday around 5:33 a.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lane Street in reference to a subject who was found dead.

The victim was identified as Tacoruis Anduwann Sutton, 29, of Elizabeth City.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact Detective Sergeant Eddie Graham at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.