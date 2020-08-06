Investigation underway after man found dead in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Rocky Mount Thursday morning.

On Thursday around 9:30 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Church Street for an injured person call.

Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured white male in his 20s who later passed away.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.