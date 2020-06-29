Investigation underway after man injured in shooting/collision on Hwy. 11 in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting/collision reported on Highway 11 in Kinston Monday afternoon.

Around 12:41 pm, the Kinston Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle wreck on Hwy. 11 north near Mewborn Avenue.

Before officers arrived on the scene, they were advised shots had been fired at that location and some subjects had fled the scene.

Officers arrived to find three vehicles involved in the crash, both northbound and southbound lanes had to be closed for a period of time.

The driver of a burgundy Buick LeSabre had to be extracted from the vehicle by Kinston Fire and Rescue.

He suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was then transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The driver of a black Toyota Camry was transported to UNC Lenoir.

The subjects in a black Dodge Ram fled the scene.

The investigation revealed the shots were fired before the vehicles collided.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.