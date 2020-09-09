Investigation underway after Morehead City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9OYS - Crime - Shooting_184712

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A shooting investigation is underway after a male was shot and injured in Morehead City Wednesday afternoon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that a call came in regards to a reported shooting at a residence located on East Hedrick Drive in Morehead City.

Deputies arrived and said they found one male victim that had been shot at the residence.

The victim was transported to Carteret Health Care and later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

CCSO Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating and there is no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV