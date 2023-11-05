BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into a house fire that killed a person early Sunday.

Crews responded at around 4:45 a.m. to a fire that was reported at 362 Weston Drive in Blounts Creek. Responding fire departments included those from Blounts Creek, Chocowinity and Aurora along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services.

Responders came across a single-wide mobile home fully consumed by fire. After putting out the fire, personnel soon located the body of a person who died in it.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation and the NC Office of State Fire Marshall have been called in to assist the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services to determine the cause of the fire.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.