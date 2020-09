GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a shooting reported in the Belvoir community Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 861 Dusty Lane in the Belvoir community to a reported shooting.

The shooting victim was treated and transported to Vidant Medical Center by Pitt County EMS.

Detectives processed the scene for forensic evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.