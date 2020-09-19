Investigation underway following accidental discharge of gun inside Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A gun was accidentally discharged at the Greenville Mall on Friday, according to officials.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Greenville Police were called to the Greenville Mall in response to an accidental discharge of a firearm. Officials say preliminary information was provided on the scene indicating that the man was inside “PacSun” when his gun accidentally discharged, striking him in the foot.

There are no reported injuries or property damage.

The man has since been located in Tarboro after leaving the mall.

This is an ongoing investigation.