Investigation underway following fatal crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a fatal crash reported in Jacksonville on Thursday.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, a preliminary investigation reports that on Thursday around 11:15 a.m. a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Nabor Rocha, 65, of Pink Hill, was traveling south on Bell Fork Road in the left turn lane at the intersection of Brynn Marr Road.

The Trailblazer was stopped at a red light, preparing to turn left.

The front left of the Trailblazer collided with the front left of a Chevy Equinox operated by Brittany Jones, 38, of Jacksonville.

Rocha was treated and released on the scene.

A passenger in the Trailblazer, Maria Felix Rocha, 77, of Richlands, was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where she was pronounced dead.

Jones and a 38-year old passenger in the Equinox were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for medical evaluation of injuries.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information contact Corporal Mickey Gee at 910-938-6442 or mgee@jacksonvillenc.gov.