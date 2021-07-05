Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wilson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at approximately 3:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Augusta Circle.

When officers arrived they found Brandon J. Bowens, 33, of Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound. Bowens was transported to Wilson Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Wilson Police Department is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.