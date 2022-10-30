KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston.

Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries.

Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene Saturday night and was investigating the cause of the fire.

Responding units were Hugo, Sand Hill and North Lenoir Fire Departments, Lenoir County EMS and Lenoir County Fire Marshals Office.