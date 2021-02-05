Investigators still trying to determine cause of Farmville church fire

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators still aren’t sure what caused a fire that damaged a Farmville Church.

The fire broke out Tuesday night at Wesley United Methodist Church. Several area departments helped put the fire out. It heavily damaged the inside of the sanctuary and caused smoke damage in nearby classrooms.

Officials are hoping evidence from the fire will pinpoint the case.

“We did pull a couple of samples just to cover our bases and so it is dependent on how long it takes to get those back from the crime lab up in Raleigh,” said Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris.

Morris also said the pastor plans to hold services this Sunday in the church’s fellowship hall, behind the sanctuary.