WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Social media has some good news about a legendary BBQ location in Bertie County.

The Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday that Bunn’s Barbecue will be back open in September. The post says the restaurant, which closed its doors on July 28 after more than 80 years in business, will reopen on Sept. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days.

The post also says Randy and Russ Russell, who ran the place, will just be open those two days for now. There’s no word of any additional dates.