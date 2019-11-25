Is climate change impacting Eastern North Carolina?

(WNCT) Lawmakers in our state are pretty divided when it comes to climate change.

Craven County Democrats, on Twitter said climate change is impacting Eastern North Carolina.

#ClimateChange isn't coming to Eastern NC… it's already here.



Unprecedented coastal flooding.



Fields sterilized by saltwater incursion.



3 intense hurricanes in 4 years.



We deserve leaders who take this threat seriously — not deniers.#ncpol #nc03 #ncga #ncgov #ncsen https://t.co/aNa5wbHgDj — Craven County Democrats (@CravenDemocrats) November 19, 2019

By definition, climate change is a long-term change in average weather patterns.

A potential indicator of climate change is global warming.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko gives context as it relates to this warm summer we just had.

Wasilenko said, “We deal with some warmer than average temps, specifically across Eastern NC this summer we saw a lot of that with the heat and humidity.”

Eastern NC usually sees highs in the summer in the 80s and 90s.

Wasilenko said, “But when you reach the upper 90s and 100s a lot, that’s a big sign of climate change.”

Just this past week, we saw a storm along the coast that brought heavy wind, rain, and storm surge.

On Twitter, Craven County Democrats shared some pictures saying that’s a result of climate change.

They wrote, “Unprecedented coastal flooding, fields sterilized by saltwater incursion, and 3 intense hurricanes in 4 years — we deserve leaders who take this threat seriously.”

John Nix, the vice president of the NC Federation of Republican Men said, “A lot of the talk or concern we’re seeing is politically motivated. I don’t think true conservatives are concerned with climate change. It’s something we’re going to have to deal with forever — but it’s not to the magnitude that some would have us believe.”

Mike Schachter is the president of the Carolina Nature Coalition based in New Bern; he says we should be worried about climate change — especially man-made climate change.

Schachter says the entire world needs to look at ways to reduce fuel emissions, carbon going in the atmosphere, and greenhouse gases —- and look for ways to use more solar energy.

Schachter said, “When scientists warned us about this years ago, decades ago if we would have started then, we wouldn’t have to do as much as we are doing now to combat it.”

In a statement, Congressman Greg Murphy said, “Geological evidence has shown that the climate has changed for millions of years.

God granted us a presence on earth to be good stewards of God’s resources.

We can have constructive conversations on how to mitigate what’s happened on the earth for millions of years.”