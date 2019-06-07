Is this rain too much for farmers in the east?

One agriculture specialist tells 9 On Your Side there are different factors that come into play when trying to know if the rain we’re getting recently is too much.

Owen Wagner with the NC Soy Bean Producers Association tells 9 On Your Side temperature, the type of crop that a farmer is growing and even the type the soil they use, play a part when trying to figure out if there’s too much rain.

He adds the rain we’re seeing right now is being welcomed by local farmers.

“And up until the last several days and that’s left us in a period of a string of 100 degree days and a pretty long bought without significant rainfall the showers we’ve been getting the last couple of days and the rain on the forecast is welcome news for North Carolina farmers”

Wagner states compared to other farmers in other states dealing with flooding North Carolina farmers are doing okay.

He also says that North Carolina farmers are really looking out for is hurricane season hoping they won’t have any close encounters with another storm this year.