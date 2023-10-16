GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ghost walks are a fairly common pastime in North Carolina. How many of these cities have actual spectral phenomena?

A new report from BetCarolina.com ranks Camp Lejeune first with 42 recently reported sightings of ghosts. The Marine Corps Base, according to the report, is the most haunted area in North Carolina. Ghost hunters even explored the base in 2011.

Another military base, Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, rounds out the top five. Scotsman John Lamont built a house there that was labeled as haunted on the 1922 map of the property.

Jacksonville tied for number six along with Gastonia. The coastal city has reportedly had 18 ghost sightings. Richlands makes it into the top ten, placing number eight. Like Jacksonville, it has also had 18 sightings of ghostly behavior.

