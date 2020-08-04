Garbage, hurricane debris and sanitation status for the City of Jacksonville after Isaias

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville has announced how the City will pick up storm debris.
Pickups will start Wednesday, August 5 and Saturday, August 8.
Hurricane Debris
To make it easier, the City has asked that items be placed along the curb, not in the street, in an orderly fashion.
Area 1: Yard Waste in a pile or containers with sturdy handles
- Includes leaves, branches, and trees cut to lengths less than 4 feet.
- Any loose debris such as leaves, small twigs and pine needles must be contained in either a paper Yard Waste bag or sturdy container with handles.
- Large limbs and branches must be cut to 4-foot lengths and piled neatly at the curb, not in the street.
- Do not move yard waste intertwined with any downed lines
Area 2: Construction Debris in a pile
- Decking, furniture, wet carpeting, fences, appliances, electronics
If is your regular day for Garbage and Recycling:
Area 3: Your regular Residential Rollout Garbage Container
- Regular residential rollout container garbage collection will be on your scheduled day
- If your container is damaged or lost call 910 938-5338 (there are a limited number of containers available)
Area 4: Recycling (in rollout container)
- In Recycling Rollout Container Traditional recycling items
- Please break down any cardboard and place in your containers
If your containers are damaged or lost, or you need additional information, call 910 938-5338.