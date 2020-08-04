Garbage, hurricane debris and sanitation status for the City of Jacksonville after Isaias

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of jacksonville_1535582641393.JPG.jpg

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville has announced how the City will pick up storm debris.

Pickups will start Wednesday, August 5 and Saturday, August 8.

Hurricane Debris

To make it easier, the City has asked that items be placed along the curb, not in the street, in an orderly fashion.

            Area 1: Yard Waste in a pile or containers with sturdy handles

  • Includes leaves, branches, and trees cut to lengths less than 4 feet.
  • Any loose debris such as leaves, small twigs and pine needles must be contained in either a paper Yard Waste bag or sturdy container with handles.
  • Large limbs and branches must be cut to 4-foot lengths and piled neatly at the curb, not in the street.
  • Do not move yard waste intertwined with any downed lines

            Area 2: Construction Debris in a pile

  • Decking, furniture, wet carpeting, fences, appliances, electronics

If is your regular day for Garbage and Recycling:

            Area 3: Your regular Residential Rollout Garbage Container

  • Regular residential rollout container garbage collection will be on your scheduled day
  • If your container is damaged or lost call 910 938-5338 (there are a limited number of containers available)

            Area 4: Recycling (in rollout container)

  • In Recycling Rollout Container Traditional recycling items
  • Please break down any cardboard and place in your containers

If your containers are damaged or lost, or you need additional information, call 910 938-5338.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV