‘It’s a pretty simple concept’: Officials urge people to stop petting wild horses

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund reached out to the public early Saturday morning after another picture surfaced of a beach-goer appearing to pet a wild horse.

“It’s so incredibly dangerous,” explained the group in a Facebook post. They went on to say the stallion photographed had spent his last few days in a battle to get his mares back, so he is not only alert but ready to fight.

“… he is also exhausted. He can’t even rest because people won’t respect his space. Don’t be selfish and inconsiderate like this. Admire the horses from a distance and respect the laws that are in place to keep everyone safe. It’s a pretty simple concept.” COROLLA WILD HORSE FUND



The photo was posted just days after Daniel Jackson shared a video with our sister station, WAVY News, showing a fight between two wild horses on Corolla.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund also shared the video to their Facebook page explaining the scuffle and why it is a prime example of distancing from the animals.



The Wild Horse Ordinance of Currituck County says, among other things, that feeding the wild horses or getting within 50 feet of them is punishable by law. Cruelty, enticing, harboring, luring, seizing, and failure to report injury are also unlawful.

For this particular violation, the CWHF says they responded with information and that law enforcement was en route.