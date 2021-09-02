‘It’s been so hard’ – Family of Wilson double murder victims react to suspect’s arrest

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son and injuring two others is in custody. Investigators said Adrian Horne, 43, was arrested in Goldsboro, which is about 35 miles south of the Tuesday shooting.

The family of those killed said they felt a little bit of relief. They’re still trying to wrap their minds and hearts around what’s happened.

“He killed my baby,” Shirley Tomlin said.

Tomlin’s daughter, Latasha, and her grandson, Raekwon Williams, were both shot and killed. Her grandson’s girlfriend, Lakiyah Williams, and her granddaughter, Frederia Williams, were injured.

“We feel like we’re waiting on Tasha to pull right up. Tasha always late, always late,” said Righteous Tomlin, Latasha’s nephew.

“It’s been so hard on me, it’s been so hard,” Shirley said.

Family members came together Wednesday night, trying to console one another.

Investigators said Latasha and Horne lived together. They were a couple, but she wanted to leave him. Her children were there to help Tuesday around noon when he opened fire.

Authorities said Horne then took off with Latasha and an 8-month-old baby girl. Raekwon and Lakiyah are the child’s parents.

CBS 17 asked Shirley if she ever had any concerns about Adrian.

“Yes, from day one,” she responded. “She left him last week for about three nights. And he came over here, screaming, begging, talking to her.”

Surveillance video shows the black sedan Horne was driving pull into a mobile home park in southern Edgecombe County after the shooting. Investigators said Latasha’s body was found inside.

Neighbors told CBS 17 Horne was picked up by someone driving a GMC Yukon. Authorities have identified that driver as Horne’s brother, Timothy.

But the search for Horne continued. Some 24 hours later, investigators tracked him to a home in Goldsboro where he was arrested.

“I feel better knowing he’s locked up. He’s going to pay for what he did to her,” Shirley said.

Family members said Frederia was shot eight times in the back, jaw, and chest. They said she’s undergone two surgeries and is expected to survive.

Adrian Horne. (Courtesy of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Timothy Horne. (Courtesy of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Horne remains at the Wilson County Detention Center and is facing a dozen charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses.