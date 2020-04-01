It’s Census Day, help shape the next 10 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Every 10 years we are required by law to complete the census form. Our participation can really help shape the future of our communities in many ways.

“It really is an opportunity for us to show exactly what we are, what our characteristics are as a community. It’s vital for us to get a good snapshot of where we are at. Because we live with this data for the next 10 years,” said James Rhodes, Planning Director, Pitt County

This short survey makes a big difference in North Carolina and in the east.

It determines the number of representatives in the U.S. Congress. Plus, it impacts how much money goes to federal, state, and local governments.

675 billion dollars annually over the next decade will be used to support many states and localities all across the U.S.

That means it’s your job to make sure your community gets what they need by completing the census.

By April 1st you should have already received some form of communication inviting you to complete the annual survey.

Your participation can influence how much support is given to schools, infrastructure, public assistance, and emergencies.

During a pandemic like the one we’re in now, the census will also determine funding for places like hospitals.

“Almost everything that we do, the Census is important to the well being of our lives and I think that once people know that people say wow didn’t know that. I need to make sure,” said Marilyn Stephens, Assistant Regional Census Manager, U.S. Census Bureau

Your participation is mandated by law. You are encouraged to complete the census by April 1st. If you don’t, the bureau will follow up with you.

The 2020 Census is available in 12 different languages. You can complete it by mail, phone, and online.