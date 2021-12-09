‘It’s just an alternative way of spending your holidays:’ Habitat for Humanity is calling on you to help this holiday season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Having a roof over your head is something that may be taken for granted on a day-to-day basis. Now one nonprofit is working to finish building some of its final projects of the year and they’re asking for your help.

A helping hand around a time where people want to give back is what officials from the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County say they need right now.

“There is a family that gets to be in their home for their Christmas celebration,” said branch Volunteer Coordinator Catherine Campbell.

Campbell said these homeowners are also involved in the process.

“Each homeowner puts 300 hours of sweat equity, so their own time into the build, you get to learn skills as a homeowner, you get to see how your home goes together. So then the hope is that you can maintain it for a lifetime of stability, sustainability,” said Campbell.

Noting that not only are these homes worked on by the homeowners, but they are also paid for by them as well. One of the myths surrounding their organization is that they give away free homes, which is not the case.

“So that’s a big myth with Habitat for Humanity is that we give away home,” Campbell said. “We use the phrase around here that it’s a hand-up, not a handout. So all of our homes are built With a mortgage, that’s a 0% interest mortgage.”

Campbell said by helping out this season, you could be making a difference in not only someone’s holiday but their life.

“It’s a great opportunity for a group of friends to come together, volunteer for the day, do something constructive together and make a Christmas memory out of it or holiday memory out of it,” said Campbell.