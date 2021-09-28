It’s National Voter Registration Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — September 28 is National Voter Registration Day.
North Carolina has several municipal elections coming up. Below are resources to check your voter registration status and learn more about your local elections.
Sept. 10, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Oct. 5, 2021.
Oct. 8, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Nov. 2, 2021.
The regular deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before an election.
The 2021 elections on Tuesday, November 2, will include the following municipalities: Ayden (Town
Commissioners for Wards 3, 4, & 5), Bethel (Mayor & Town Commissioners), Farmville (Mayor & 2 Town
Commissioners), Fountain (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners), Grifton (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners),
Grimesland (Town Aldermen), Simpson (Mayor & Village Council), Winterville (Mayor & 2 Town Council), and Candlewick Area Sanitary District Board.
Click here to see a list of candidates.
Online Originals: Pitt County election workers test voting machines for Nov. 2 | WNCT
Click here to see if you’re registered to vote.
There are several elections postponed until 2022, they are – City of Greenville (Pitt), City of Jacksonville (Onslow), Town of Mount Olive (Duplin, Wayne), City of New Bern (Craven), Town of Plymouth (Washington). For more information on postponed elections click here.
Once you’ve determined you’re someone who can register to vote, there are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:
- Online or in person at the DMV.
- Use N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services. Existing DMV customers may submit a voter registration application online. Learn more at Complete Your Registration Online Through the DMV.
- Select the option to register to vote while applying for a vehicle license or ID.
- Note: Certain agencies, including the DMV, are required to offer voter registration services. For more information, visit the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) page.
- By mail.
- Fill out the English N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) or the Spanish N.C. Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF) and submit it by mail. Learn more at Complete Your Registration by Mail.
- Note: The federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows certain voters an expedited means to register and vote by mail-in ballot. Find more information at Military and Overseas Voting.
