It’s National Voter Registration Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — September 28 is National Voter Registration Day.

North Carolina has several municipal elections coming up. Below are resources to check your voter registration status and learn more about your local elections.

Sept. 10, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Oct. 5, 2021.

Oct. 8, 2021: Civilian voter registration deadline for municipal elections on Nov. 2, 2021.

The regular deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before an election.

The 2021 elections on Tuesday, November 2, will include the following municipalities: Ayden (Town

Commissioners for Wards 3, 4, & 5), Bethel (Mayor & Town Commissioners), Farmville (Mayor & 2 Town

Commissioners), Fountain (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners), Grifton (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners),

Grimesland (Town Aldermen), Simpson (Mayor & Village Council), Winterville (Mayor & 2 Town Council), and Candlewick Area Sanitary District Board.

Click here to see a list of candidates.

Click here to see if you’re registered to vote.

There are several elections postponed until 2022, they are – City of Greenville (Pitt), City of Jacksonville (Onslow), Town of Mount Olive (Duplin, Wayne), City of New Bern (Craven), Town of Plymouth (Washington). For more information on postponed elections click here.

Once you’ve determined you’re someone who can register to vote, there are two primary methods available to apply for voter registration in North Carolina:

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!