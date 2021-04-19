‘It’s rumors and misinformation’: Robersonville mayor on county taking over police department, water supply

ROBERSONVILLE , N.C. (WNCT) — Rumors in the town of Robersonville have been swirling about the Martin County Sheriff’s Office taking over the town’s police department and changes being made to the water authority.

Mayor Tina Brown sa id these are rumors and not true.

People in the community fear the rumors around town are true. That Martin County Sheriff’s Office will take over the Robersonville Police Department and the county water authority will take over the town’s water supply. Brown said it’s not true and it’s misinformation.

The Local Government Commission is currently helping the town balance its finances. The LGC and town leaders have had conversations with Martin County Water Authority. The county is looking to get all municipalities to join its water authority, but Brown said town leaders wouldn’t make any decisions without the public’s input.

“I’m sure the board and myself included and the town manager would never do anything to put our citizens in financial hardship they are going through enough,” Brown said. “It has just been conversations and meetings to get information to bring back to the town.”

Also at last week’s town council meeting, town leaders put in place three new policies.

The first policy adopted was the Uniform Guidance Procurement Policy. This policy is required by the federal government for the town to adopt. The policy explains how federal funds are to be spent. It references contract bidding, awarding contracts, town projects, equipment purchases and several other categories.

The second policy adopted is the Robersonville Customer Service policy. The town didn’t have a written policy for procedures in its collections office, according to Town Manager Steve Harrell.

The Customer Service policy speaks to town guidelines in regards to things such as citizens making a deposit to open up a utility account, what the county should do if it receives a return check or draft, deposit refunds, billing adjustments, payment plan arrangements and meter switch tampering.

Lastly, the town adopted a park rental policy.