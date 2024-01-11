GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s officially Girl Scouts cookie season. The Girl Scouts are launching their 2024 cookie campaign starting Saturday.

However, you won’t just find Do-Si-Dos and Peanut Butter Patties in the boxes. This year’s theme is Unbox the Future and aims to remove barriers that keep girls boxed in. Because for a Girl Scout, it’s a lot more than a box of cookies.

Girl Scouts of the USA on Tuesday announced the start of the 2024 cookie season. The announcement comes with the yearly lineup of 12 cookie flavors. But it’s the young entrepreneurs that make these cookies so special.

“I’ve been selling cookies for six years,” said Emma, one of the Girl Scouts. “We’ve been in the same troop for six years and I normally sell around 1,400 every year.

“I’ve been selling for about six years now and I sell between 700 and 900,” said Morgan, another member of the Girl Scouts.

Nearly 700,000 girls participate in the program, which means these cookies build courage, confidence and character.

“Girl Scout cookies are way more than just a fundraiser. The girls get a chance to practice really essential soft skills that they don’t necessarily get a chance to work on in school,” said Danika Cooper, a Girl Scouts of Pitt County troop leader. “They get to practice talking with customers, making change in real-time, setting goals and planning their own business. It’s a really good opportunity for them to try some things out.

The girls at Thursday’s meeting talked about things they love to learn, from how to handle money, people skills, customer service and interacting with people.

You can support these young entrepreneurs by ordering from a local Girl Scouts troop near you starting Saturday morning. If you don’t see the Girl Scouts out and about where you live, you can get more information by going on the Girl Scouts website, punch in your zip code and find where you can buy them.