It’s time to ‘Light up the city’ in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Right now 19 U ptown businesses are adding some Christmas cheer to their storefronts. It’s all part of Uptown Greenville’s annual ‘Tis the Season to Light Up the City Competition.

It’s been a bleak year…So why not safely come down to Uptown to have your spirits illuminated.

You can find businesses incorporating decorations, such as trees, snowmen, snowflakes, nutcrackers, window art, and twinkling lights. This is an opportunity for people to have safe fun and possibly find something new in Uptown or simply discover it for the first time.

“Think about New York City, one of the things you do if you’re visiting the city, even if you live there you walk around every year to see the window displays. It’s a major driver up there…It’s an opportunity to really foster those feet on the street especially now when things have been a little bleak,” said Meredith Dzeko, Executive Director, Uptown Greenville.

The organization recognizes the following businesses as official contest participants: Backdoor Skate Shop, Catalog Connection, Cryo 252, Emerge, Gary’s Skin Graffix, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, Halo Home, High Life, Luna Pizza, MHAworks , Nucleus Uptown, Smashed Waffles, SoCo, Sup Dogs, The Shave on Fifth, The Sojourner, Truly Yours, UBE, and Uptown Brewing.

This is a competition… You have a say in who is the winner is. The top three winners will each receive an Uptown Greenville merchant gift card of their choice:

First Place: $100

Second Place: $50

Third Place:$25

“This is an opportunity for twinkling lights or trees to catch their eye for them to take a second to go hmmm I didn’t know this business was here or hmmm that’s a really nice window display,” said Dzeko.

Voting will end on December 22nd at midnight. The winners will be announced on December 23rd via Uptown Greenville social media platforms:

Instagram: @uptowngville

Facebook: @UptownGreenville

Click HERE to vote.