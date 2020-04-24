J.H. Rose faculty surprise students picking up cap, gowns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – J.H. Rose High School students got a surprise from teachers and faculty when they picked up their caps and gowns on April 24th.

Students pulled into the parking lot to see educators and mentors cheering and holding signs like “We love our seniors” and “Oh the places you’ll go.”



Teachers and faculty supported students with signs and cheers as they picked up their caps and gowns.

Right now is a difficult time for a lot of high school students, with many missing out on regular high school experiences like prom.

“They’re special to us,” said J.H. Rose teacher Norman Cabacar.

“You hate that they have to go through a situation like this but we’re here to support them and show that we really do care. Share the love not just teachers at J.H. Rose High School but all the teachers at Pitt County Schools.”

Students were allowed to grab their caps and gowns, but walking across the stage for graduation might not happen for some time.

Principal Monica Jacobson says for now the decision is in the states hands.