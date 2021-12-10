J.H. Rose football fans cheer under one last Friday night lights this season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a night to remember for J.H. Rose High School student-athletes, but also for the community members of Greenville who traveled to watch the football team play for a chance to bring home a state championship.

Not only was the football team ready to go at Kenan Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina, but their fans also showed up loud and proud for the Rampants. Though the team lost, 69-40, it was still a moment to remember.

From young fans to old fans. From teachers to students. Their messages were all the same, go Rampants!

“This means everything to J.H. Rose,” said one student at the game. “Football is a huge part of our culture. Today we had an early release from school just so we could all get up here to watch this game.”

“We are a group of teachers from Rose High School and we are here to support our boys,” said Lynn Cox, a J.H. Rose High School teacher. “We’ve got our boys on the field, we’ve been following them all season and are here to cheer them on to the state championship.”

Win or lose, parents say it’s a surreal moment to be on a big stage like this.

“We’re just full of excitement, proud, we’re really happy for them,” said Althea Taylor, J.H. Rose parent. “They’ve come a long ways, but they deserve it.”

“We didn’t start off the season very well but we ended well so I’m just so excited and proud of them,” said Latonya Grimes, a J.H. Rose parent.