Jacksonville and Onslow County leaders push to get bigger response to 2020 census

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville and Onslow County leaders are making their push to get more people to respond to the 2020 census.

The county’s libraries are available for people to go onto the census website to fill out their forms.

Local officials believe about 30,000 people went uncounted in the census ten years ago.

The count helps determine where state and federal funding and resources go.

It is believed the area lost out on $402,000,000 over the last decade for programs like schools, roads, and health care.

Royce Bennett, County Commissioner says “So many of our revenues are determined by per capital by how many people are here. they go back to the census count over and over and over again over the next 10 years.”

Approximately, 61% of people in North Carolina have filled out census forms this year and it’s one of the lowest rates in the U.S.

Virginia Sharp March, Onslow County Library director states, “Me not completing the census or someone else. that can be taking a meal away from somebody, it could take away health care from them. it’s so important all of us complete the census.”