Jacksonville Board of Realtors give back on ‘Realtors Action Day’

The Jacksonville Board of Realtors spent the day giving back to the community through the first ‘Realtors Action Day’.

More than 40 realtors volunteered for different organizations including United Way, American Red Cross, and Roadway Clean Up.

The board’s president said the realtors split up into teams to install smoke alarms in homes, fill bags for the Chew Program, and help keep the Jacksonville community clean.

“We want to show the community that we are supportive and more than just houses,” said Jacksonville Board of Realtors President Adam Kiefer.

Kiefer said the board hopes to make ‘Realtor Action Day’ an annual event for Jacksonville.

