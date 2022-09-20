JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is conducting a shoe drive through Oct. 31.

The organization’s goal is to help raise funds by donating gently used and worn shoes. New shoes are also accepted. All sizes, styles and types are welcome.

“I think it’s a nice way for people to contribute that may not normally be able to contribute financially,” said Samantha Plocica, executive director of Zing Zumm Children’s Museum. “You know, we’re not asking for dollars we’re just asking for you to clean out your closet.”

You can drop off the shoes at the museum, located at 625 New Bridge St. in Jacksonville. The museum says the shoes will be recycled, reused and given a second life to those in need.