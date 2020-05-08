Jacksonville change in city building access

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville will now accept appointments for persons who need to do business with individuals in the Jacksonville City Hall.

Previously, the building has been closed to the public, and now, limited access by appointment only will begin Monday, May 11.

New account and changes for water and sewer accounts as well as payments will still be available only by the drive up window, by online services including web, chat and email, and by phone.

Persons who call for an appointment should be prepared to wear a mask when entering the City Hall and will be escorted to a special conference room that will be cleaned after every conference.

Attendance to these sessions is limited to two persons from outside of City Hall.

Recreation continues to provide day care for children of essential workers and all other services continue during this time.

This change is part of a phased opening for the City of Jacksonville services.

Many functions with the City can be performed online.

JacksonvilleNC.gov for more information.

“These actions are intended to protect our staff, and the public, from person-to-person contact during this critical period,” said Richard Woodruff, City Manager.

At this time, the City expects to resume passport services on June 1.