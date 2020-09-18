Jacksonville Christmas parade cancelled because of pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville business leaders are changing their plans after cancelling the city’s annual holiday parade.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce organizes the yearly Christmas season event.

But city officials say state coronavirus restrictions do not allow parades to be held, so they cannot issue the necessary permits.

The chamber’s president Laurette Leagon says they’re disappointed.

“As a result, due to the tremendous number of entries in our parade and the spectators who attend and the ability to organize it, the Chamber of Commerce and Holiday Parade Committee is disappointed that we will not be able to host the holiday parade in Jacksonville this year,” said Leagon.

The group is now planning to hold a holiday decorating contest for area businesses.