Jacksonville clean-up from Isaias continues Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville city crews were back out on the roads Wednesday helping people clean up after the storm. Isaias’ strong winds brought down many trees, limbs, and power lines leaving thousands without electricity.

On Davis Street and Dogwood Lane, Bob Stutts found a tree on top of his two cars. Around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, he heard a loud noise. Once the weather improved, he walked outside to see tree limbs and branches fill his front yard.

“As I looked around, I knew both were done for and there’s no way I could get out of the driveway by myself,” said Stutts.”



City crews helped him remove the tree limb Wednesday morning. He wasted no time after that. He received his rental car and bought himself a new vehicle. Stutts is staying optimistic to say the least.

“I would rather have two cars damaged ten times, than have me damaged one time,” said Stutts.

A few blocks away, fallen trees blocked areas of the Woodlands Park Nature Trail. Jacksonville crews have been hard at work reopening the path.

“We’ve had to bring some larger equipment in. We have about 5 or 6 trees that have fallen across the trail,” said Michael Liquori, dir. of park facilities for the city of Jacksonville.

The park is expected to reopen sometime Thursday.

Rain or shine, Jones-Onslow EMC workers were out restoring power in Pony Farm Road. Thousands lost power in Onslow County after the storm.

As of Wednesday night, there is only one home in Onslow County without electricity.