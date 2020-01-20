Jacksonville committee hosts 13th annual Peace and Unity March

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People braved the cold weather in Onslow County to walk through downtown to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The Keeping the Dream Alive Committee held its 13th annual Peace and Unity March Monday morning.

It began at the city hall where people marched with banners and posters of Dr. King Jr. Participants continued to the county courthouse.

President and committee founder Mary Louise Pearson Moore shouted to marchers, “You’re keeping this dream alive.”

Moore says racial equality has come a long way, but there’s still work to be done.

“It might not be overnight, but [participants will say] ‘I went and marched with the MLK’ and that way they’ll go home and think about it. You got to make a start from somewhere and that start from somewhere is our march and it was cold this morning but our hearts were warm,” said Moore.

The march ended back at Jacksonville City Hall with prayer. A ceremony with guest speaker Senator Paul Lowe Jr. followed. Organizers awarded three college scholarships during the event.