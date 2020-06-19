Jacksonville committee pushing for people to fill out 2020 census

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville committee is pushing to get everyone in Onslow County counted in the 2020 census. Members of the panel say the census has taken a backseat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, 48 percent of Onslow County has not responded to the 2020 census.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count Committee ​is beginning to put out yard signs to remind people to fill out census forms.

It’s also handing out a coloring book to teach children how they play a role in the census.

In 2010, military families and children younger than five were under-counted in Onslow County.

The committee says the census helps determine federal spending for the area with a lasting impact on future families.

“Once they leave, another person is going to come and take their place. We want to make sure those resources are there for our military members, so it’s important to them to also take the census,” Raquel Painter, member of the Jacksonville-Onslow Count Committee.

​Committee members believe Onslow County lost out on $402 million in federal spending over the last decade because people did not fill out census forms.

Information from the census helps determine money for schools, fair representation in Congress, and resources in healthcare.

This is the first time you are able to complete your census online. Otherwise, you can fill out the form sent by mail.

