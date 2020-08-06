Jacksonville council members vote to not make Juneteenth a city holiday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville leaders will not make Juneteenth an official city holiday.

The city council members voted 4-2 Tuesday night to keep on celebrating Freedom Day and not create a new holiday called Juneteenth.

Freedom day celebrates the passage of the 13th amendment. Town officials believe they are the first municipality in the entire nation to set it as a full paid holiday. It is normally celebrated on the second Monday in December.

Juneteenth is held on June 19. It marks the day when slaves were freed in 1865 in Texas.