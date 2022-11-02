JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This is something that will warm your heart!

A Jacksonville business called Carolina Dental Specialty Center, which uses robotic dental implants, announced recently they will be collecting new, unopened toys for the Jacksonville Toys for Tots from now to December 14.

Tots for Tots is a program that gives toys and gifts to less fortunate children around Christmas. The Carolina Dental Specialty Center started this process for collection in 2016.

The dental center is located at 200 Doctors Dr. in Jacksonville.

Citizens are encouraged to drop off new and unwrapped toys in boxes at local businesses in Jacksonville. The toys will then be stored in a warehouse so when Christmas arrives they will be handed out by local welfare agencies and other community groups to less fortunate children.

For more information, click here.